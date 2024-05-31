FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP led the league with eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) during the month of May, while his five assists were tied for first during this span. Acosta also made club history by recording a goal contribution over nine consecutive matches, becoming just the eighth player in MLS history to reach at least 10 assists in four straight seasons.

The 30-year-old also entered elite company in May by reaching 150 career goal contributions, joining LAFC's Kei Kamara as the only active MLS player to accomplish this feat.