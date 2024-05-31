FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta has been named MLS Player of the Month for May 2024.
The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP led the league with eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) during the month of May, while his five assists were tied for first during this span. Acosta also made club history by recording a goal contribution over nine consecutive matches, becoming just the eighth player in MLS history to reach at least 10 assists in four straight seasons.
The 30-year-old also entered elite company in May by reaching 150 career goal contributions, joining LAFC's Kei Kamara as the only active MLS player to accomplish this feat.
This season, Acosta is tied for second in MLS in assists (10), tied for first in game-winning assists (four) and has produced the most game-winning goals of any player (five). Cincinnati are currently second in the Supporters' Shield standings, with a game in hand over first-place Inter Miami CF.
Dating back to 2023, Acosta has won three of the last seven MLS Player of the Month awards, claiming the prize for the fifth time in his career. Landon Donovan (six), Josef Martínez (six), Carlos Ruiz (six) and Chris Wondolowski (seven) are the only other players with at least five Player of the Month recognitions.
Acosta and Cincinnati return to action after the FIFA international window with a visit to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 15 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.