Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9

Check out these four AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 9. As always, vote here .

Locating golazos in Matchday 9 was easier than finding Easter eggs in the backyard.

Quinn Sullivan: The Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder netted his first goal of the year with a half-volley stunner that opened the score in a 3-0 blowout of Atlanta United.

João Peglow: The former Brazil youth international acrobatically completed a first-half brace with an audacious overhead kick, helping lift D.C. United to a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Hugo Cuypers: The DP striker’s sixth goal of the season was a thing of beauty, starting with a clever touch by Jonathan Bamba to create space before sending Cuypers through into the box. The Fire's club-record signing took a touch before an audacious finish from a tough angle.