FC Cincinnati's Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

The Brazilian maestro struck a long-range golazo to help secure a 4-2 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes . Evander also won AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 12 .

FC Cincinnati superstar Evander has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 19, claiming 38.6% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Brayan Vera (24.2%): The Colombian defender hit a screamer from distance to help CF Montréal rally for a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution.

3rd place, Ezekiel Alladoh (22.8%): The Ghanaian striker's first Philadelphia Union goal, a stunning 97th-minute volley, capped a comeback for the ages against Atlanta United.

4th place, Luis Suárez (14.4%): The Uruguayan legend struck from deep for his seventh goal in his last four games in Inter Miami CF's 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew.