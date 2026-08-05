Columbus Crew acquire Chilean forward Gonzalo Tapia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Gonzalo Tapia on loan from Brazilian Série A side São Paulo, the club announced Wednesday.

Tapia's loan lasts through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season and includes a purchase option.

The 24-year-old Chilean international has accumulated 30 goals and 10 assists in 172 games at various South American clubs. He broke through at Universidad Católica (Chile), then moved to River Plate (Argentina) and São Paulo (Brazil).

Internationally, Tapia has scored three goals in 12 caps with Chile. He also featured at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"Gonzalo is a talented and hard-working player who brings quality and competition to our attack," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.