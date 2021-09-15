Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati put former USYNT goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waivers

FC Cincinnati have placed goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers, the club announced Wednesday. The 28-year-old is currently on loan with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.

Cropper made one start for FC Cincinnati in 2021 during the club's road loss at New York City FC on April 24.

The Minnesota native earned his most consistent MLS run with the New England Revolution from 2016-19, though also spent last year with Houston Dynamo FC in a backup role.

Cropper is a former US youth national team regular, featuring prominently at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey. He's also played professionally in England at Milton Keynes Dons and Southampton

