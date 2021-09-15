FC Cincinnati put former USYNT goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers

FC Cincinnati have placed goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers, the club announced Wednesday. The 28-year-old is currently on loan with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.

#FCCincy have waived goalkeeper Cody Cropper. We wish him the best! 📰: https://t.co/Fza4Q9zPuH pic.twitter.com/vV1GjlcCsT

Cropper made one start for FC Cincinnati in 2021 during the club's road loss at New York City FC on April 24.

The Minnesota native earned his most consistent MLS run with the New England Revolution from 2016-19, though also spent last year with Houston Dynamo FC in a backup role.