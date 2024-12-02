FC Cincinnati permanently acquire Luca Orellano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Purchase option
FC Cincinnati have permanently acquired Luca Orellano from Vasco da Gama, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old attacker was on loan from the Brazilian top-flight side with a purchase option.
In 2024, Orellano contributed 12g/7a in 42 matches across all competitions. He was named an MLS All-Star and was an MLS Newcomer of the Year finalist.
Additionally, the Argentina native scored the 2024 A&T MLS Goal of the Year. He won fan voting for a free kick from nearly 80 yards out.
This year, Cincy earned the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (59 points). They were eliminated in Round One by New York City FC.
Next season, Pat Noonan's squad will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
