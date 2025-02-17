FC Cincinnati 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/home opener: Feb. 22 - 7:30 pm ET vs. New York Red Bulls
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Nobody’s invested more in their defense the past few years (especially when you include d-mid and the investment of a No. 2 overall SuperDraft pick on a ‘keeper), and it shows. They have been one of the best over the past three years after being the worst defensive team in the history of the sport over their first three.
- Weakness: This team doesn't really have one, as long as new DP No. 10 Evander and new DP No. 9 Kévin Denkey integrate quickly. Great defense, good depth and elite top-end talent... not many scabs to pick at here.
Key Departures
- Luciano Acosta: After four magical seasons and a months-long saga, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP departed via trade (up to $6 million) to FC Dallas.
- Yamil Asad: The veteran wingback had his contract option declined after one season with Cincy.
- Chidozie Awaziem: The Nigerian international center back was traded to Colorado along with Ian Murphy.
- Niko Gioacchini: The USMNT striker’s half-season loan from Italian Serie A side Como 1907 expired.
- Kevin Kelsy: Kelsy spent 2024 on loan with Cincy from Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk. He’s now with Portland as a U22 Initiative signing.
Key Signings
- Kévin Denkey: Cincy have their new DP No. 9 with the arrival of the Togo international from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge. Denkey was the MLS record incoming transfer for several months, arriving for reportedly $16.2 million.
- Lukas Engel: The Danish wingback is on loan from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough for the 2025 season with a purchase option.
- Evander: Cincy didn't wait long to replace Acosta, sending Portland $12 million (plus incentives) to land the Brazilian No. 10. Last year, the Best XI midfielder posted 34 goal contributions (15g/19a).
- Gilberto Flores: A Paraguayan youth international defender, Flores joins as a U22 Initiative signing from Club Libertad.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pat Noonan
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Last year: 18W-11L-5T, 59 points, 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series