FC Cincinnati acquire Paraguayan defender Gilberto Flores

FC Cincinnati have acquired center back Gilberto Flores from Paraguayan Primera División side Libertad, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Paraguayan youth international defender is signed through 2027 with options for 2028-29. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Flores has 1g/2a across 43 appearances with boyhood club Libertad and Sportivo Trinidense, participating in the prestigious Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournaments.

Internationally, Flores has represented Paraguay at the U-20 and U-23 levels. He featured in La Albirroja's quarterfinal run at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"We’re excited to add Gilberto to the group," said general manager Chris Albright. "He’s a talented player who has strong defensive instincts, a desire to compete, and an eagerness to improve.