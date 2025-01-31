FC Cincinnati acquire Paraguayan defender Gilberto Flores

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have acquired center back Gilberto Flores from Paraguayan Primera División side Libertad, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Paraguayan youth international defender is signed through 2027 with options for 2028-29. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Flores has 1g/2a across 43 appearances with boyhood club Libertad and Sportivo Trinidense, participating in the prestigious Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournaments.
Internationally, Flores has represented Paraguay at the U-20 and U-23 levels. He featured in La Albirroja's quarterfinal run at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
"We’re excited to add Gilberto to the group," said general manager Chris Albright. "He’s a talented player who has strong defensive instincts, a desire to compete, and an eagerness to improve.
"He will be a great fit to the team as a player and a person and we look forward to him joining FC Cincinnati."
Flores joins a backline anchored by US internationals Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga, with support from Nick Hagglund and Zimbabwe international Teenage Hadebe.
Cincy begin their 2025 MLS campaign on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also face Honduran side FC Motagua in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, starting on Feb. 19.
