Facundo Torres boosts World Cup push with first Austin FC goal

Facundo Torres is off the mark for Austin FC.
Scoring his first goal for the Verde & Black, the club's marquee winter signing sparked a late surge that helped Austin secure a point in Saturday's wild 3-3 draw at Toronto FC.
Torres, acquired this offseason from Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras for a reported $9.5 million, is in his second MLS stint following a star-making tenure with Orlando City (2022-24).
In addition to his 78th-minute strike, the 26-year-old Uruguay international helped set up fellow Austin newcomer Christian Ramírez's goal four minutes later.
With the Verde & Black two minutes away from their first win since Matchday 2, Kobe Franklin scored for the hosts to close out the 3-3 stalemate at BMO Field.
World Cup hopeful
It won't only be Austin fans happy to see Torres grab his first goal of 2026. "El Cuervo" is in the mix to make Uruguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster this summer. His 1g/4a form has been a bright spot for Austin, who are now 1W-3L-4T and in 12th place in the Western Conference.
Should he earn a place in Marcelo Bielsa's La Celeste, it would mark back-to-back selections. Torres was part of Uruguay's 2022 World Cup side in Qatar, but did not feature as they exited at the group stage.