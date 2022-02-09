Ezra Hendrickson hails Chicago Fire’s capture of “game-changer” Xherdan Shaqiri

“When you sign a player like this for an organization like the Chicago Fire, on the field it’s going to show and I think off the field also,” head coach Ezra Hendrickson told reporters in a media availability from CF97’s preseason camp in Austin, Texas. “The fans, just the excitement that's going to create for us having a player of that quality, that caliber. That kind of type of player is going to really lift the fans, and it's going to create some excitement off the pitch.”

The Swiss international and two-time UEFA Champions League winner reportedly cost Chicago $7.5 million to acquire from Ligue 1's Olympique Lyon. Despite Shaqiri’s dip in productivity and form during his brief stint in France, the Fire are not hesitant about laying out their great expectations for him in terms of scoring punch, playmaking creativity, leadership and sheer entertainment.

“I spoke with him last Saturday and just within the first two to three minutes, you could tell just how much this guy wanted to be here and how much him being here is going to help us,” said Hendrickson. “Just the excitement that you can hear in his voice, wanting to really come here and really help this city and this club. That was very important to us, beyond just what we know he can do on the pitch.