Experience prevails as Sounders push past Dynamo: "It's a tight-knit group"

“Our culture is probably the best it's ever been... Our team might not be the most talented, but we believe in the way we play, we defend as a group, we make it difficult on teams., I hope we have a long postseason run.”

“Every season seems to be slightly different. The one thing that I will say about this team is that it is the closest team I've been a part of in my 10 years here, and you can sense that on the field, guys buy in a little bit more,” Roldan said.

On Sunday, as Seattle eliminated the Houston Dynamo in penalty kicks to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Roldan and 38-year-old goalkeeper Stefan Frei turned back the clock.

Despite not dominating to start the regular season, the Sounders' hot midseason form shot them up the table and into a top-four spot in the West. And in the postseason, on the road, against an always-challenging Dynamo side, they found their way through in a big moment.

“I agree with Cristian that this is a close-knit team; even though there's disagreement, sometimes it's still a family,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Cristian is a very emotional guy, and after a game like this, he and Stef, those guys take the lead...it’s a tight-knit group in there.”

Frei made six saves in the 1-1 draw before stopping the final penalty to send Seattle into the second round of the playoffs for the eighth time in his career.

Built for playoffs

That trend has become a tradition for the Sounders in recent seasons.

Even as the fourth seed, their experience, coupled with exciting youngsters Pedro de la Vega and Obed Vargas allowed them to harness composure over Houston and advance past their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

While they couldn’t reap the benefits of Héctor Herrera’s 66th-minute red card, they came through when it counted during a lengthy shootout, bouncing back from a 93rd-minute own-goal equalizer after opening the scoring in the 87th minute.

“The mentality of this team is very strong. It surprised me tonight in some ways. I've seen it throughout the year...to take a gut punch like that and for them to get it back and get scored on a man up is a psychological blow,” Schmetzer added.