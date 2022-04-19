Expected goals: Which goalkeepers are most helping or hurting teams in 2022?

But a fresh crop of top goalkeepers (at least statistically) have emerged through Opta's expected goals figures, overperforming or underperforming against the underlying numbers.

Through seven weeks of the 2022 MLS season, which goalkeepers have excelled? The last couple of years, the elite in that position have been Matt Turner of the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union netminder Andre Blake .

The same applies to an established starter in Pedro Gallese , with the Peruvian international buoying Orlando City SC 's strong start. He's been forced into just 15 saves, a testament to the Lions' stout defense.

Maarten Paes was signed by FC Dallas in January on a short-term loan (through July) from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. The Dutch goalkeeper has since found impressive form in MLS, posting three shutouts himself.

Chicago Fire FC sensation Gaga Slonina , 17, leads the charge, posting five clean sheets in the Ezra Hendrickson era's early days. The US men's national team prospect continues to generate transfer buzz, too.

Early trailers

There is, of course, the other side of the coin and that's where we find these 10 goalkeepers who will want some goals back.

Atop that list is Sebastian Breza of CF Montréal, who has conceded 16 times this season. He's on his second loan from Italian Serie A sister side Bologna.

Former Montréal goalkeeper Clément Diop, who is now with Inter Miami CF, faced a tough couple of matches while Nick Marsman recovered from injury. The one-time Senegalese international trained with IMCF for much of last year before signing.