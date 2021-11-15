Expected assists leaders from the 2021 MLS regular season

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, MLS attackers are surely feeling thankful for chance-creators who fed their appetite for goals during the 2021 regular season.

One way that can be calculated is expected assists, which measures the likelihood that a pass will become a goal assist. And the below chart contains the league's top 30 xA providers, with data provided by Opta.

It's no surprise who leads the way: New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil. His 13.36 xA figure tops MLS, reinforcing that his league-leading 18 assists are no joke.

No one outperformed xA more than Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (7.05), a big reason why he joins Gil in the conversation for this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Djordje Mihailovic had a career year for CF Montréal and his 16 assists were second in MLS. He was also second in xA difference with 7.05.

Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez and Alejandro Pozuelo, two other No. 10s, actually slightly underperformed their xA. That probably tells you more about San Jose and Toronto's collective struggles this year, as they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and lacked a defined No. 9. The Earthquakes acquired Jeremy Ebobisse to be just that and Jozy Altidore has been that for Toronto, but both strikers missed significant time due to injury.