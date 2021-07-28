Examining Canada's Gold Cup semifinal challenge against Mexico

Canada may be staring down their first Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal since 2007, but their matchup with Mexico on Thursday (10 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN) has been two years in the making.

Both sides met in the group stage during the 2019 Gold Cup, which was the first marquee test for Les Rouges under coach John Herdman. Canada switched to a back-three for that game and named a few surprise starters in the lineup, eventually losing 3-1. However, some wondered if Herdman’s selection decisions were calculated to not tip his hand ahead of a potential semifinal with Mexico.

“We wanted to learn a lot from Mexico,” said Herdman after the loss in 2019. “Hopefully the weapons on the pitch are ones we would be able to use in a semifinal against them.”

In the end, Canada didn’t get the chance. A gut-wrenching loss to Haiti in the quarterfinals prevented the grudge match from occurring. Fast forward two years and Canada are receiving that opportunity against the defending champions.

With El Tri one of the superpowers in Concacaf and a perennial contender for the Gold Cup, Canada aren’t expected to win. In addition, there will be a partisan crowd at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as there often is for Mexico’s matches in the United States, making the task even trickier for Herdman’s team.