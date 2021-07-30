Three takeaways from Canada's heartbreaking Gold Cup semifinal loss to Mexico

Canada’s Concacaf Gold Cup campaign has come to an end after a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Mexico in Thursday’s semifinal at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Ironically, penalty decisions were a major talking point in another Canadian match.

When they lost 1-0 to the United States in their Group B finale, Canada wondered if they deserved a penalty when Richie Laryea was tussling with Walker Zimmerman. In the end, a spot kick wasn’t awarded and the VAR officials felt that was the correct decision.

Two matches later, VAR was Canada’s downfall as Doneil Henry fouled Jesús Corona after lunging studs-first into the Mexican forward in the box at the end of the first half. Orbelín Pineda eventually converted to give Mexico the lead.

Perhaps spurred on by that moment, Canada dug deep and pulled level through Tajon Buchanan in the 57th minute. Just as the match began to fade, VAR added some drama when Mark-Anthony Kaye was adjudged to have fouled Corona at the edge of the box in the second half. But, perhaps justifiably in Canada’s eyes, Maxime Crepeau stopped Carlos Salcedo’s 66th-minute penalty to keep the match level at 1-1.

"They weren't frightened tonight,” said Canada coach John Herdman in his post-match press conference. “They left all their fears behind and committed to each other and kept it that simple.”

As resilient as Canada was, even they couldn’t withstand a late rally from Mexico as Héctor Herrera’s 99th-minute strike in second-half stoppage time sealed a victory for El Tri after a couple of close calls.

It’s a heartbreaking defeat to accept, but in the moments afterwards, Canada should be pleased with their efforts given the adversity they dealt with before and during the match. Not only was it a partisan crowd in a tournament that Mexico traditionally dominates, the Canadians were missing four key attackers in Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Ayo Akinola and Lucas Cavallini. That’s not even counting Jonathan David, who was left out of the 23-man squad due to a groin injury.

Despite all of those factors against them, Canada still managed to pull level and almost forced extra time against a mostly full-strength Mexican lineup.

“That's what we wanted to show tonight,” Herdman said. “That we're more than that grit and resilience. We can play and we can go toe-to-toe with the best in Concacaf. Some of those men came of age tonight. Some of those men gave what they could in a red shirt. That's all I can ask for, that's all the country can ask for. We're just gutted."