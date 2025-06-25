Canada vs. Guatemala: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal

The Canadian men's national team will look to reach the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals Sunday afternoon when they face Guatemala in the tournament quarterfinals.

The winner faces the United States or Costa Rica in the semifinals on July 2 at St. Louis CITY SC 's Energizer Park.

The CanMNT hope to lift their first major trophy in 25 years ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer alongside Mexico and the United States.

Along the way, former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan has scored a team-high three goals and CF Montréal midfielder Nathan Saliba has chipped in two goals.

Head coach Jesse Marsch's group rattled off a 6-0 win over Honduras and a 2-0 victory against El Salvador, sandwiching a 1-1 draw vs. Curaçao.

Canada topped Group B with seven points, reaching the Gold Cup quarterfinals for the fifth straight tournament.

Next up: a date with Guatemala! 🇨🇦🇬🇹 #CANMNT

Guatemala finished second in Group C with six points, advancing to the Gold Cup quarterfinals for the second straight tournament.

Los Chapines turned heads with a 1-0 win over Jamaica before sealing passage to the knockout rounds with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe. In between, Luis Fernando Tena's side suffered a 1-0 setback against Panama.