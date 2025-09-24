Every MLS player to watch: 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature 21 MLS players representing six nations.
Sorted by club and country, here is every MLS call-up for the 24-nation tournament that runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile.
Four MLS NEXT Pro players were also selected for the competition.
BY CLUB
Atlanta United
- Luke Brennan (F, USA)
Colorado Rapids
- Adam Beaudry (GK, USA)
- Lucas Herrington (D, Australia)
- Noah Cobb (D, USA)
Columbus Crew
- Taha Habroune (M, USA)
FC Dallas
- Nolan Norris (D, USA)
Houston Dynamo FC
- Brooklyn Raines (M, USA)
Inter Miami CF
- Mateo Silvetti (F, Argentina)
CF Montréal
- Hennadiy Synchuk (M, Ukraine)
Nashville SC
- Matthew Corcoran (M, USA)
New England Revolution
- Peyton Miller (F, USA)
New York Red Bulls
- Rafael Mosquera (M, Panama)
Philadelphia Union
- Frankie Westfield (D, USA)
Real Salt Lake
- Zavier Gozo (F, USA)
- Marcos Zambrano (F, USA)
San Diego FC
- Duran Ferree (GK, USA)
- Luca Bombino (D, USA)
- Pedro Soma (M, USA)
San Jose Earthquakes
- Niko Tsakiris (M, USA)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Reed Baker-Whiting (D, USA)
- Obed Vargas (M, Mexico)
Lucas Herrington will join Colorado in January.
BY COUNTRY
Argentina
- Mateo Silvetti (F, Inter Miami CF)
Australia
- Lucas Herrington (D, Colorado Rapids)
Mexico
- Obed Vargas (M, Seattle Sounders FC)
Panama
- Rafael Mosquera (M, New York Red Bulls)
Ukraine
- Hennadii Synchuk (M, CF Montréal)
USA
- Reed Baker-Whiting (D, Seattle Sounders FC)
- Adam Beaudry (GK, Colorado Rapids)
- Luke Brennan (F, Atlanta United)
- Luca Bombino (D, San Diego FC)
- Noah Cobb (D, Colorado Rapids)
- Matthew Corcoran (M, Nashville SC)
- Duran Ferree (GK, San Diego FC)
- Zavier Gozo (F, Real Salt Lake)
- Taha Habroune (M, Columbus Crew)
- Peyton Miller (D, New England Revolution)
- Nolan Norris (D, FC Dallas)
- Brooklyn Raines (M, Houston Dynamo FC)
- Pedro Soma (M, San Diego FC)
- Niko Tsakiris (M, San Jose Earthquakes)
- Frankie Westfield (D, Philadelphia Union)
- Marcus Zambrano (F, Real Salt Lake)
MLS NEXT PRO
New Zealand
- James Bulkeley (D, North Texas SC)
- Troy Putt (F, MNUFC2)
Panama
- Erick Díaz (D, LAFC2)
- Kairo Walters (F, LAFC2)