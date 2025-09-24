League & Club News

Every MLS player to watch: 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

FIFA-U-20-WC-Vargas-4

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature 21 MLS players representing six nations.

Sorted by club and country, here is every MLS call-up for the 24-nation tournament that runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile.

Four MLS NEXT Pro players were also selected for the competition.

BY CLUB

Atlanta United

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC

Inter Miami CF

CF Montréal

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC

Lucas Herrington will join Colorado in January.

BY COUNTRY

Argentina

  • Mateo Silvetti (F, Inter Miami CF)

Australia

  • Lucas Herrington (D, Colorado Rapids)

Mexico

  • Obed Vargas (M, Seattle Sounders FC)

Panama

  • Rafael Mosquera (M, New York Red Bulls)

Ukraine

  • Hennadii Synchuk (M, CF Montréal)

USA

  • Reed Baker-Whiting (D, Seattle Sounders FC)
  • Adam Beaudry (GK, Colorado Rapids)
  • Luke Brennan (F, Atlanta United)
  • Luca Bombino (D, San Diego FC)
  • Noah Cobb (D, Colorado Rapids)
  • Matthew Corcoran (M, Nashville SC)
  • Duran Ferree (GK, San Diego FC)
  • Zavier Gozo (F, Real Salt Lake)
  • Taha Habroune (M, Columbus Crew)
  • Peyton Miller (D, New England Revolution)
  • Nolan Norris (D, FC Dallas)
  • Brooklyn Raines (M, Houston Dynamo FC)
  • Pedro Soma (M, San Diego FC)
  • Niko Tsakiris (M, San Jose Earthquakes)
  • Frankie Westfield (D, Philadelphia Union)
  • Marcus Zambrano (F, Real Salt Lake)

MLS NEXT PRO

New Zealand

  • James Bulkeley (D, North Texas SC)
  • Troy Putt (F, MNUFC2)

Panama

  • Erick Díaz (D, LAFC2)
  • Kairo Walters (F, LAFC2)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

