Evander brings lofty expectations to FC Cincinnati: "I want to win"

“Evander was one of them and three, four years younger. That was obviously attractive, knowing it was a piece we could build around for the foreseeable future.”

“When you looked around the league at who could replace that level of production, there’s only a few names in that discussion,” Albright told MLSsoccer.com.

So when it came to replacing Luciano Acosta this offseason – “no small task,” as Albright noted this week – there was a clear favorite in mind.

FC Cincinnati 's general manager saw what he did the last two seasons with the Portland Timbers , of course, but also had the player on his radar when the Brazilian attacker was still with Danish club Midtjylland – and Albright himself was still working with the Philadelphia Union .

“That’s going to be my role in the team: Try to push them to the highest level possible and push them to success.”

“I want to win,” Evander told MLSsoccer.com this week. “I want to be part of the playoffs and push the team to the title. If we can win Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup, everything, I want to win. I know this group has a lot of quality and power to win both trophies.

Already, Evander has one goal and one assist in four MLS matches plus two goals and another assist in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Now, he heads into Saturday afternoon’s marquee match with Atlanta United hoping to set the tone and bounce back with three points against an Eastern Conference rival (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Getting situated

Evander arrived in Cincinnati via one of the league’s first cash-for-player trades, moving from Portland in exchange for $12 million plus incentives and a portion of the sell-on. While the deal was announced in mid-February, conversations started before then, with the Timbers open to moving on from their star No. 10.

“From the first talk we had, the connection was good. I already knew the team also from playing two years in the league. I knew Cincinnati was a very strong team, always going for the playoffs and winning trophies,” said Evander, a 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist and Best XI midfielder.

“That’s what made me move to the city, to the club. My passion, as well, to bring this winning mentality, it matches up and that’s why I wanted to move forward.”

It’s one thing to talk and another to actually get on the training field. Evander said this feels like the first week he’s actually gotten proper training with his teammates. He’s yet to get to any of Cincinnati’s restaurants or check out much of anything – though he’s looking forward to the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament this summer where he hopes to check out a match or two.

He’s also figuring out exactly how to work with fellow new arrival Kévin Denkey, who joined from Cercle Brugge on a club-record fee, and with Luca Orellano, who's back after an initial loan from Vasco da Gama (coincidentally Evander’s boyhood club).

“I just got here, so I’m still getting to know everybody. I’m a guy who takes time to be open with everybody, but I think the connection is going the right way,” he said.