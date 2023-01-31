European transfer deadline: Which MLS players could be on the move?

Quick reminder: Transfer deadlines only impact the club acquiring a player. MLS’s transfer window closes on April 24, meaning clubs can acquire players from anywhere until then. That makes tomorrow's deadline all about who could be leaving MLS for an overseas club.

Nottingham Forest made an offer to sign Brazilian forward Brenner from FC Cincinnati, as MLSsoccer.com first reported, and talks continued as Tuesday night’s deadline got closer.

At time of writing, a move for Brenner is unlikely due to distance between the teams (both in the metaphorical sense in terms of negotiations and the literal sense in terms of geography) with less than 24 hours left in the transfer window.

Brenner was very keen on a move. He trained by himself on Monday after a discussion with Cincy's coaching staff, who gave him the green light to do so. Brenner hopes to push a move through while the coaches thought it’d be best not to have him in the group as a distraction. Brenner didn’t train on Sunday as talks heated up as well.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2022 MLS season with 18 goals and six assists in 29 appearances (2,061 minutes). He is a former Brazilian youth international and was originally acquired in 2021 from São Paulo FC for $13 million, one of the most expensive inbound transfer fees in MLS history.

Udinese made an offer for Brenner earlier in January and PSV had interest as well.