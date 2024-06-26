Euro 2024: 5 MLS players reach knockout stages

Five MLS players competing at UEFA Euro 2024 have reached the knockout stage of the international tournament, currently taking place in Germany.
Each group's top two teams advanced to the Round of 16, in addition to the four best third-place teams. Knockout games begin June 29 and end with the July 14 final in Berlin.
- Country: France
- Group stage: Second place, Group D (1W-0L-2D, 5 points)
- Round of 16: Monday, July 1 vs. Belgium
- Country: Switzerland
- Group stage: Second place, Group A (1W-0L-2D, 5 points)
- Round of 16: Saturday, June 29 vs. Italy
- Country: Slovenia
- Group stage: Third place, Group C (0W-0L-3D, 3 points)
- Round of 16: Monday, July 1 vs. Portugal
- Country: Slovakia
- Group stage: Third place, Group E (1W-1L-1D, 4 points)
- Round of 16: Sunday, June 30 vs. England
- Country: Georgia
- Group stage: Third place, Group F (1W-1D-1L, 4 points)
- Round of 16: Sunday, June 30 vs. Spain