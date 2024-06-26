Matchday

Euro 2024: 5 MLS players reach knockout stages

Xherdan Shaqiri - Switzerland

Five MLS players competing at UEFA Euro 2024 have reached the knockout stage of the international tournament, currently taking place in Germany.

Each group's top two teams advanced to the Round of 16, in addition to the four best third-place teams. Knockout games begin June 29 and end with the July 14 final in Berlin.

LAFC_Giroud_Olivier_HEA_1080x1080
Olivier Giroud
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
  • Country: France
  • Group stage: Second place, Group D (1W-0L-2D, 5 points)
  • Round of 16: Monday, July 1 vs. Belgium
CHI_Shaqiri_Xherdan_HEA_1080x1080
Xherdan Shaqiri
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Group stage: Second place, Group A (1W-0L-2D, 5 points)
  • Round of 16: Saturday, June 29 vs. Italy
ORL_Brekalo_David_HEA_1080x1080
David Brekalo
Defender · Orlando City
  • Country: Slovenia
  • Group stage: Third place, Group C (0W-0L-3D, 3 points)
  • Round of 16: Monday, July 1 vs. Portugal
NE_Ravas_Henrich_HEA_1080x1080
Henrich Ravas
Goalkeeper · New England Revolution
  • Country: Slovakia
  • Group stage: Third place, Group E (1W-1L-1D, 4 points)
  • Round of 16: Sunday, June 30 vs. England
ATL_Lobjanidze_Saba_HEA_1080x1080
Saba Lobjanidze
Midfielder · Atlanta United
  • Country: Georgia
  • Group stage: Third place, Group F (1W-1D-1L, 4 points)
  • Round of 16: Sunday, June 30 vs. Spain
Matchday

Related Stories

Matchday 23: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Twellman's Takes: Charlotte FC's new formula pays off
How Diego Maradona inspires San Jose Earthquakes star Hernán López
More News
More News
Euro 2024: 5 MLS players reach knockout stages

Euro 2024: 5 MLS players reach knockout stages
Sporting Kansas City legend Roger Espinoza retires

Sporting Kansas City legend Roger Espinoza retires
Matchday 23: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 23: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Twellman's Takes: Charlotte FC's new formula pays off
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Charlotte FC's new formula pays off
How Diego Maradona inspires San Jose Earthquakes star Hernán López
Voices: Jon Arnold

How Diego Maradona inspires San Jose Earthquakes star Hernán López
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati in danger of summertime swoon?
1:24
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati in danger of summertime swoon?
Twellman's Takes: LAFC deserve more Supporters' Shield hype
1:09
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: LAFC deserve more Supporters' Shield hype
"Nuestros Colores": Leagues Cup Anthem
1:00

"Nuestros Colores": Leagues Cup Anthem
Daniel Edelman rises at New York Red Bulls | The Pathway
1:01

Daniel Edelman rises at New York Red Bulls | The Pathway