Emanuel Reynoso finding "that gear" for Minnesota United FC

“As I’ve said before, he’s MVP talent,” said Heath. “The fact that his family is here will be a huge boost to him. I feel like he’s just starting to click into that gear that we know he can do.”

The uptick in form coincides with Reynoso’s family recently joining him in the Twin Cities, and it’s shown on the field.

The Argentine No. 10 had one goal and one assist, following up on his two-assist performance from last week’s victory over the Colorado Rapids , also at Allianz Field.

Reynoso arrived at Minnesota midway through the 2020 season from Boca Juniors, a drawn-out pursuit that got over the finish line during the worst periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since, and now with the likes of Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla helping lead the attack, he’s proven central to just about all positive moves from the Loons.

“If we want to do what we want to do, or what I think we’re capable of, there’s no doubt we’re going to need a fit, healthy and very, very in form Reynoso to do so,” Heath said.

The remarks come as Minnesota appear to be rounding into form. They won just two of their first six matches, but now have three straight victories after league results sandwiched a US Open Cup triumph midweek over USL League One side Forward Madison.

Heath, who’s engineered three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances, feels they have another level or two to reach.