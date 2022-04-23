Minnesota United's Hassani Dotson out for 2022 after ACL tear

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota United FC midfielder Hassani Dotson is out for the 2022 MLS season after tearing his right ACL, the club announced Saturday. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Dotson, 24, has proven remarkably versatile for the Loons since being picked in the ​​2019 MLS SuperDraft’s second round. He’s notched eight goals and six assists in 78 games (60 starts), featuring across the midfield and even at fullback.

With Dotson in a key role, Minnesota have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs the last three years. They enter Week 8 sitting seventh in the Western Conference table.

Minnesota United FC Hassani Dotson

