Nashville SC acquire Tunisian winger Elias Saad

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have acquired winger Elias Saad from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Tunisian international joins Nashville on loan through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season. Saad will occupy an international roster spot.

Saad represented Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he started two of their three Group Stage games.

“Elias is an exciting attacking player who has the ability to both create and finish scoring chances,” said president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.