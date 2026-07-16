Nashville SC acquire Tunisian winger Elias Saad

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have acquired winger Elias Saad from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, the club announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old Tunisian international joins Nashville on loan through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season. Saad will occupy an international roster spot.
Saad represented Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he started two of their three Group Stage games.
“Elias is an exciting attacking player who has the ability to both create and finish scoring chances,” said president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.
“He fits into our group’s identity on and off the field and we look forward to being able to add him into an already potent attacking corps.”
Saad has played his entire professional career in Germany, making stops with six different clubs. That includes a three-year stint with St. Pauli, where he contributed 14g/6a in 60 appearances across all competitions.
He spent last season on loan with Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga, tallying three assists in 13 matches.
Internationally, Saad has scored three times in 17 appearances for Tunisia.
Nashville SC currently lead the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference tables (33 points; 10W-1L-3D).
They return to MLS action when they host rivals Atlanta United on Friday evening (8:10 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes)
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker