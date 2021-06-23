Eight players enjoying great bounce-back seasons in 2021

Among a gaggle of easy picks for this list, we've arrived at the most obvious of them all. After a tough 2020 on and off the field, Chicharito picked himself up, took a deep breath and got to work. Now, the LA Galaxy man looks like his old self. Hernandez is back to finding the right spot at the right time, and putting about twice as many of his shots on target as he did last season. Because of all that, the Mexico star is back to scoring big and timely goals. And because of that, he's the early leader in both the Golden Boot and MVP race.