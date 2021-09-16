Eight biggest Eastern Conference games that'll define the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race

Sunday's tilt in Chester is one of those games that seems important now, but could look doubly so in hindsight as the regular season wraps. The Lions, who've yet to figure out a way to stop Kacper Przybylko (four goals in four meetings), are in a rough fight for second place in the East. The Union, who are winless in Orlando City's last three visits (0-1-2), will be eager to rebound from a double blow Wednesday night when they were knocked out of the Concacaf Champions League in the semifinals by Club América and saw other results push them out of the playoff places in the East.