Early tiers for this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR candidates

We tried to get J. Sam Jones to write an intro under the condition he had to say one (1) nice thing about Tom. He refused. So let’s dive in:

NOTE: Players must be under 22 years old on Oct. 10, 2022 to be eligible for 22 Under 22

While this isn’t a hard and fast ranking – it’s the tier designation that really matters – we’re putting these guys in a specific order here for a reason, right?

We’ve got just about a quarter of a season in the books, so now feels like a good time to crack open the spreadsheets and take a look at the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR race. We put our heads together and broke the field down into six tiers, as well as an invisible seventh tier known as “guys who have no shot either because they’re too young to know if they’re any good, or because we’ve seen enough to know they aren’t any good.”

Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire FC)

Mamadou Fall (LAFC)

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Talles Magno (NYCFC)

Tom Bogert (TB): For me, fighting for the top spot comes with three strict criteria:

Proven MLS difference-maker over a representative sample size Elite potential for a lucrative transfer— Or among the best for those eligible Eye test (let’s not overthink it, right?)

All four of these players have sky-high ceilings. All four are MLS-proven. All four have the quality where it doesn’t exactly take a world-class scout to spot them. The top tier is straightforward and defined at this stage.

Look back at previous winners – Alphonso Davies, Brenden Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi – they all had that blend of proven track record, obvious quality on any given match and room for growth. Eventually, lucrative moves to Europe arrived.

Matt Doyle (MD): This is roughly where I’m at and it does a nice job of explaining the difference between 22 Under 22 now and 22 Under 22 even three years ago. Back then there simply weren’t enough proven (relatively speaking) young players in MLS to make this list without diving completely into guys who are only being judged based on potential. Now, the vast majority of this list is guys with potential… but also with some meaningful MLS (and perhaps some Concacaf Champions League and national team) minutes under their belts.

This shift came slowly, then all at once. MLS is now one of the top leagues in the world in terms of giving minutes to young players, and as this selection shows, those kids are just as likely to come from next door as they are from South America or Africa.

TB: Ferreira already has experienced breakout, disappointment and bounce-back campaigns (all by his age-20 season!), then earned a first-of-its-kind Young DP contract extension this winter. Magno was acquired by NYCFC for around $9 million and has 3g/3a in just under 1,000 minutes this year. He’s not quite the same level of MLS-proven in terms of stats, but the eye test carries a lot of weight here. He’s clearly a starter in MLS and has flashes of being a difference-maker.

Fall became the first-choice center back for LAFC before his 19th birthday and Slonina became a first-choice goalkeeper for Chicago before his 18th birthday. Those are two positions that do not typically lend to teenagers winning constant minutes.

Which player do you think is sold for the most lucrative deal? And how long?

MD: Of these four, I’ll put my money on Fall and will just toss a dart at “next winter” as for when it happens. And truth be told, I think this tier can kind of be split into 1A (Fall and Slonina) and 1B (Ferreira and Magno).

I just think in terms of potential + productivity, Fall and Slonina are already there. Ferreira, meanwhile, has great productivity, but doesn’t have the same sky-high, Juventus/Bayern/Chelsea potential that the other three guys do, while Magno, for all his potential, hasn’t been quite as productive.

Where are you at re: Ferreira’s overall potential? It’s pretty clearly a notch below the other three guys here, right?

TB: I mean, I guess? But then you step back and…Ferreira is arguably the current starting center forward for the US men’s national team.

So perhaps Ferreira doesn’t quite have the ceiling that will make Slonina the most expensive teenage goalkeeper since Gigi Buffon two decades ago or that of Magno, who feels like will be on a legitimate Champions League club one day, but it’s certainly nothing to overlook. (... which I overlooked this time last year because I read way too much into an inconsistent year in his age-19 season. Idiot!)

Also, while I agree Magno hasn’t had the same MLS production/clear path as the other three, he’s also an attacker (more expensive), Brazilian youth international (more expensive) and has already transferred once for an $8-10 million fee (more expensive on the next one). So, keep that in mind too.

MD: Ok, thanks Tom. I’ll keep that in mind. Good note.