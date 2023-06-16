Dynamic duo! David, Davies lift Canada over Panama into Nations League Final

Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies scored a goal in each half as Canada advanced to the Concacaf Nations League Final with a 2-0 win Thursday evening over Panama at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Les Rouges will face the United States in the final Sunday (8:30 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision). Canada, fresh off their first World Cup appearance in 36 years, are playing for a first continental title since winning the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000. Panama meet Mexico in the third-place match Sunday (6 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision).
David opened the scoring for Canada in the 25th minute, slipped into the box by Kamal Miller and putting his first-time attempt through the legs of onrushing Panamanian goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. It is the third straight match David has scored for Canada, following Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras in March.
Panama nearly leveled in quick succession, but Milan Borjan denied both Ismael Díaz and Fidel Escobar from distance two minutes apart. Díaz had another chance in the second half when turning in the box, but rolled his shot into Borjan in the 57th minute.
Mosquera one-upped his opposing goalkeeper, flying to palm away an open header by Cyle Larin two minutes later.
Davies, who is returning from an injury that sidelined him at Bayern Munich since late April, then closed the game out in the 69th minute, taking a touch in the box before firing under the crossbar to double Canada’s lead.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Canada got the job done, booking a spot in the Nations League Final with relative ease. It had to feel great for John Herdman to not only get minutes off the bench from Davies, who missed the end of the Bundesliga season due to injury, but also a sensational goal. Now it’s another chance for Canada to earn more regional respect and lift a first continental trophy since the Gold Cup in 2000.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Davies entered the match in the 62nd minute, his first minutes since late April when an injury cut short his season with Bayern Munich. And then the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product delivered this beauty to seal the win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: David opened the scoring in the 25th minute and then set up Davies for the insurance tally in the 69th minute, another solid shift from the Lille forward.
Next Up
- PAN: Sunday, June 18 vs. Mexico (6 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision) | Nations League Third Place
- CAN: Sunday, June 18 vs. United States (8:30 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision) | Nations League Final