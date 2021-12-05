"Dream come to reality": Portland Timbers celebrate hosting MLS Cup 2021 at Providence Park

Now the league’s showcase match is returning to the Pacific Northwest and will feature the Timbers Army loud and proud, with Portland facing the winner of Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final between Philadelphia and NYCFC on Dec. 11 (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas).

“To be able to host MLS Cup, it is a dream come to reality,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said postgame. “It is not only an event for Providence Park, it is for the city of Portland. We'll enjoy this tonight, but now we need to prepare very well to be ready for whoever we have to play in MLS Cup. But the guys are very happy with the performance they were able to produce tonight.”