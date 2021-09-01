Doyle: World Cup Qualifying will test Canada's depth and John Herdman's selections

As the Canadian men's national team looks to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986, there's plenty of excitement and buzz around the program considering their talent-rich player pool.

There are several storylines to track as Les Rouges get underway against Honduras on Thursday at BMO Field in Toronto (8:05 ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+), chief among them being the lineup decisions facing head coach John Herdman and the degree to which he chooses to rotate his squad during the hectic Octagonal schedule.

Discussing that topic on the latest episode of Extratime, co-host Matt Doyle said it creates an intriguing depth test for Herdman, with differing schools of thought on how he can approach it.

"Canada have a lot of talent in that first 13 or 14 players on the roster," Doyle said. "But with these three-game windows, you’re going to have to see way more rotation than we’ve seen in past World Cup cycles. And I think this is where the US advantage should be telling because even with the injuries that Gregg Berhalter’s dealing with in the pool, you could put together three really good lineups for these games where nobody plays more than 180 minutes.