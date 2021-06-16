Doyle: Why Inter Miami trading Rodolfo Pizarro to San Jose could be a perfect fit

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Reports have continued to swirl in recent weeks that Inter Miami Designated Player Rodolfo Pizarro may soon be on the move.

While head coach Phil Neville has continued to insist that Pizarro remains an important part his his plans, plenty have posed the question of where he may end up. On the latest edition of Extratime, Matt Doyle made an attempt to answer the question, and made perhaps an unlikely choice: the San Jose Earthquakes.

A return to his native Mexico is reportedly a possibility for the midfielder, and MLS trades for Designated Players are uncommon. Still, Doyle feels Pizarro has a chance to succeed under his former Chivas Guadalajara boss Matias Almeyda.

"Pizarro was not the right fit for Miami for what they need him to do and asked him to do," Doyle said. "He has been the right fit in the past playing for Matias Almeyda and San Jose need someone who can be a bit of an alpha coming in off that left wing. They have plenty of open DP slots and we know how Almeyda feels about his former players. I would like to see some sort of trade worked out that gets Pizarro to the Quakes because I think he fits a need for them. I think he would play better in that system than he has played for Phil Neville so far in Miami."

Calen Carr thinks Pizarro could be of use to the Chicago Fire in the rare circumstance two MLS teams engage in a trade for a DP, though the Fire would need to offload one of their Designated Players to sign the attacking midfielder.

"I like the way he's able to be a little more direct," Carr said. "I think Chicago at times has looked — they either bypass the midfield or it seems to be plotting as far as how they try to build getting forward."

Listen to more on Pizarro and the latest around MLS on this week's episode of Extratime.

Inter Miami CF San Jose Earthquakes Rodolfo Pizarro

