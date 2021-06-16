Doyle: Why Inter Miami trading Rodolfo Pizarro to San Jose could be a perfect fit

"Pizarro was not the right fit for Miami for what they need him to do and asked him to do," Doyle said. "He has been the right fit in the past playing for Matias Almeyda and San Jose need someone who can be a bit of an alpha coming in off that left wing. They have plenty of open DP slots and we know how Almeyda feels about his former players. I would like to see some sort of trade worked out that gets Pizarro to the Quakes because I think he fits a need for them. I think he would play better in that system than he has played for Phil Neville so far in Miami."