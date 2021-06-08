Report: Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro linked with transfer back to Liga MX

Pizarro also has roots at Chivas, contributing 15 goals and 10 assists across two seasons with the club. His professional career began in 2012 at Pachuca, a third Liga MX side, giving him nearly 200 appearances in Mexico’s top-flight league.

Pizarro originally joined Miami from Monterrey in February 2020 ahead of their debut MLS season, capping a lengthy transfer saga around the Mexico national team stalwart. The move reunited Pizarro with former Miami head coach Diego Alonso, who he played under at Monterrey.

Inter Miami CF attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has been linked with a move back to Liga MX, with broadcaster Fernando Cevallos reporting Monterrey and Chivas as possible destinations for the 27-year-old. Pizarro won Concacaf Champions League titles (2018, '19) and a host of other trophies with both clubs before coming to MLS.

The DP enjoyed a solid first season with Miami, recording four goals and five assists in 19 games as the Herons made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s final seed. But his production has dipped in 2021, with zero goals and one assist through six matches.

At times, Miami’s attack looks in better shape with 36-year-old Argentine playmaker Federico Higuain pulling the strings. Higuain's form creates a lineup decision for head coach Phil Neville, who’s amid his first season with the South Florida-based side and looking to also maximize output from midfielder Blaise Matuidi and forward Gonzalo Higuain, their two other DPs.

Pizarro made Mexico’s final roster for the Concacaf Nations League, though missed out on competing while recovering from a muscle strain. He’s expected to return to Miami this week for training, with El Tri losing the final 3-2 against the US men’s national team. With Mexico, he's scored five times in 29 appearances.