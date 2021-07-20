Doyle: Jozy Altidore's return and Toronto FC's talent should scare East clubs

Assessing the scene, Matt Doyle identified the Canadian side as a contender to shake up the Eastern Conference picture. They've earned four of six points from their last two games, beating the New England Revolution and drawing Orlando City SC on either side of the Gold Cup break.

"I thought they had a couple of chances to take the win in this one," Doyle said of the Orlando 1-1 draw. "But look at the amount of talent that they can throw into their attack. Now, I’m still worried about their defense. I’m still not necessarily expecting them to make the playoffs. But this is one of the five most talented teams in the league. It is totally plausible for them to go on an insane 20-game run. It doesn’t even have to be insane; a really high-level 20-game run that gets them into the postseason."