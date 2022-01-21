Does a bounceback year await Columbus Crew homegrown Aidan Morris after ACL tear?

It was a performance that suggested Morris was ready for the spotlight, though his ACL tear was ultimately the first of several long-term injuries that meant 2021 was a persistent uphill climb for his team. Key free-agent signing Kevin Molino , striker Gyasi Zardes and center back Vito Wormgoor were among the headliners who missed time.

They won the Campeones Cup over Liga MX’s Cruz Azul, but finished one point shy of the Eastern Conference’s seventh and final playoff spot. Club-record signing Lucas Zelarayan , their DP No. 10, sparked them to four wins in their final six games. It was enough, however.

“I think the way we ended the season had a sour taste in our mouths,” Morris said. “I think we were playing really well and I think that leads us in great to this year. We have a lot of energy, we have a lot of desire, ambition to be the team we were in 2020 and 2019 and be better than that. We're all so confident still. We know the team we are, we know the players we are. When we gel, we're a force to be reckoned with.”