Columbus Crew sign midfielder Sean Zawadzki as homegrown player

Zawadzki is coming off a standout career at Georgetown University, having featured for the Big East program from 2018-21. He represented the Crew Academy from 2015-18 and served as team captain for several years.

“We are proud to welcome another Crew Academy player to the first team,” president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “From serving as a two-year captain for the Academy to being named Georgetown’s captain in his junior year, Sean is someone who embodied the values of the Crew. He is a proven winner and a talented player, and we are thrilled to have Sean remain a part of the Crew family as he continues his development as a professional.”