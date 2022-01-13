Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign midfielder Sean Zawadzki as homegrown player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Sean Zawadzki as a homegrown player through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024-25, the club announced Thursday.

Zawadzki is coming off a standout career at Georgetown University, having featured for the Big East program from 2018-21. He represented the Crew Academy from 2015-18 and served as team captain for several years.

“We are proud to welcome another Crew Academy player to the first team,” president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “From serving as a two-year captain for the Academy to being named Georgetown’s captain in his junior year, Sean is someone who embodied the values of the Crew. He is a proven winner and a talented player, and we are thrilled to have Sean remain a part of the Crew family as he continues his development as a professional.”

While competing for the Hoyas, Zawadzki made 74 appearances (66 starts) while scoring four goals and providing six assists. A two-year captain, he won the 2019 NCAA College Cup title as well as two Big East Conference Tournaments (2019, 2021) and three Big East regular-season championships (2019, 2020, 2021).

At the international level, Zawadzki trained with the United States U19 men’s national team in January 2019.

