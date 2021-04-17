Columbus midfielder Aidan Morris tears ACL, to miss 2021 MLS season

Columbus Crew SC midfielder Aidan Morris has torn his left ACL and is expected to miss 9-12 months after reconstructive knee surgery, it was announced Saturday. With that timeline, he’s due to miss the 2021 MLS season.

The 19-year-old homegrown player went down early into Crew SC’s Concacaf Champions League game last Thursday against Nicaraguan side Real Esteli. He was subbed out of the Round of 16 second-leg match in the 9th minute after a non-contact play.

Morris was poised for a breakout season in 2021, bursting onto the scene during MLS Cup 2020 when slotting into the midfield for Darlington Nagbe, who was not medically cleared for the final. The Florida native became the youngest-ever player to start MLS Cup as Columbus raised the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, beating the Seattle Sounders 3-0.

During the 2020 season, Morris appeared in 10 regular-season games (two starts) as he adjusted to the professional level and head coach Caleb Porter’s system. This go-around, he figured to play an important role beyond Columbus’ first-choice midfield trio of Lucas Zelarayan, Artur and Nagbe.