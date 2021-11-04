Djordje Mihailovic talks USMNT frustration & CF Montréal's "do or die" clash with Orlando

On Wednesday, Montreal got the victory they needed against Houston Dynamo FC to keep their hopes firmly alive on Decision Day. There was a familiar name at the heart of the win, with midfielder Djordje Mihailovic setting up his team's second goal to register his 16th assist of the season. And the 23-year-old appears to be relishing the pressure as the season comes down to the wire.

The Canadian side have been one of the league's pleasant surprises in 2021, firmly in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race all year long and earning the opportunity to get over the line on Sunday. Their task is straightforward at home to Orlando City SC (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+): Win and you're in. Lose or draw and you're out.

After 33 MLS regular-season games, it all comes down to one for a number of clubs on Decision Day. CF Montréal is one of those teams.

"How can I silence the critics"

Montréal's current position is not something many around the league envisioned for this club in the winter. The year began with an abrupt coaching change right before preseason started, with the legendary Thierry Henry departing and Wilfried Nancy taking over. The team then began 2021 in Florida over COVID-19 pandemic travel limitations, waiting to go back home to Stade Saputo in the summer and play in front of fans for the first time in a year and a half. Yet all of that has led them to the brink of the playoffs.

“I know I joked around at the beginning of the year when all the MLS experts put us dead last and I was messing around a little bit saying ‘put your money where your mouth is.’ OK, maybe it’s 80% a joke but 20% the truth. I'mma prove you guys wrong," Mihailovic said.

This isn't a straw-man argument, nor is he going through mental gymnastics contorting the "nobody believes in us!" rallying cry which is en vogue in many locker rooms in all professional sports. There are receipts – the internet is forever, never forget that – and it wouldn't be shocking if Mihailovic has a few off the top of his head he could recall. This writer was among an MLS panel of "experts" predicting the season. Eleven of us put down our season predictions. Eight of us – myself included – put them dead last in the East. The other three said second-last in the East.

Prove us wrong he did.

That defiant mentality has fueled Mihailovic's budding career, from breaking through as an academy graduate with Chicago Fire FC and the US national team pool, to blossoming for a breakout year as a bonafide star for Montréal.