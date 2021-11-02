USMNT to face Bosnia and Herzegovina before January World Cup Qualifiers

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Ahead of January World Cup qualifying matches, the US men's national team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly on Dec. 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.

The USMNT will hold a training camp in Carson, Calif., beginning Dec. 5. With the friendly falling outside of a FIFA international fixture date and one week after MLS Cup, the majority of the roster will be comprised of MLS-based players.

A month later, the USMNT will host El Salvador (Jan. 27), before playing at Canada (Jan. 30) and home again against Honduras (Feb. 2) as the Concacaf Octagonal continues with another three-match window.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore struck for a hat trick during a 4-3 win in August 2013 in Sarajevo, then former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen earned his first cap in a 0-0 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2018.

Through six matches ahead of Qatar 2022, the USMNT hold second place in the Concacaf Octagonal standings.

