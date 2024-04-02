Energy Moment of the Matchday

Diego Rubio gives Austin FC new life | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Down 1-0 in the second half to Texas rival FC Dallas, a familiar anxiety began to creep over Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

With a 0W-2L-3D record to start the season, the Verde & Black were staring down the barrel of another disappointing result, one that would further stretch their winless MLS record dating back to October of last year. Their last league win before that came in July.

But three minutes after Eugene Ansah shot Dallas ahead in the 51st minute, Austin center back Julio Cascante pulled one back with a looped header that chipped goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Josh Wolff's side still needed one more to end the winless streak, and in the 70th minute, Diego Rubio provided the magic moment, ghosting into the box to head home an inch-perfect service from star playmaker Sebastián Driussi.

The game-winner set the home crowd into raptures and now earns Matchday 7's Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius. It also showed what Austin can achieve at full strength, particularly when Driussi, a 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist, is in form.

ATX will look to keep the momentum going with a home match on Saturday the San Jose Earthquakes (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Diego Rubio
Forward · Austin FC
