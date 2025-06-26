Bongi Hlongwane celebrates scoring with his family | Energy Moment of the Matchday

When your family comes to see you play live for the first time in Major League Soccer, you want to deliver.

Immediately, the South African international hopped over the barricades and up a few steps to celebrate with his mother and baby brother, who had traveled to see him play for the first time in a Loons shirt, earning Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 20 in the process.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane did exactly that on Wednesday night, reaching his leg backwards to give Minnesota United FC the lead with a blind, instinctive backheel flick into the mesh.

The versatile 25-year-old went on to complete his brace while adding an assist to secure a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Allianz Field.

“I wish they [his family] could be here each and every home game we play," Hlongwane said post-game. "Maybe they are my lucky charm!"

With his 2g/1a performance, Hlongwane (24 goals) passed Emmanuel Reynoso (22 goals) as the second-highest regular season goalscorer in club history, with his 33 goals in all competitions leaving him just two shy of Robin Lod's club record.

“It means a lot. I’m so happy. I couldn’t celebrate the way I wanted to and I couldn’t do my celebration, but I just ran to them [his mother and brother] and I was happy for them to be here," Hlongwane said. "I was happy that they were here and I was able to perform in front of them."