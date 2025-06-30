Maxi Urruti caps historic New England comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The New England Revolution were down, but not out. Not by a long shot.

Urruti's header, which capped New England's first-ever turnaround of a three-or-more-goal deficit to earn a point, is the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 21.

Trailing the Colorado Rapids 3-0 in the second half of Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium, the Revs scored three straight goals – including a dramatic, 93rd-minute equalizer from substitute Maxi Urruti – to pull off a historic 3-3 draw .

Behind playmaker Carles Gil's (1g/1a) Man-of-the-Match performance, the Revolution rallied in front of their home fans, setting the stage for Urruti's last-gasp goal.

"Most teams 3-0, the game is done," head coach Caleb Porter told reporters post-match. "I think what I'm proud of is the group refused to lose. With 25 minutes to go, down 3-1, we clawed three goals back and took a point.

"... It's an unbelievable thing to do, and it takes a resilient team. It takes a team that's mentally tough, and it's amazing. I think it could be a turning point for us for sure."