Diego Rubio busts Colorado Rapids out of scoring slump

“The first one is his diligence to his defending and his willingness to get into spots to help us win balls back. I thought it was really good,” Fraser said when asked about what stood out to him about Rubio’s performance. “And then I think about some of his decisions around the field, holding the ball for us, being able to—under pressure—get us off one side, get into the other side. It was a very, very mature performance from Diego. And then finally, his stuff in front of the goal. The header, fantastic goal. And the ball into Johnny [Lewis] for the assist, the second goal, was absolutely fantastic as well.”