Diego Luna storms back onto USMNT radar with Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake are rolling, and so is their "Moon Man."

"… I think the first half encapsulated the team that we strive to be."

"It’s probably the best half of football that I’ve seen in the time that I’ve been here," head coach Pablo Mastroeni told reporters post-match. "Just every phase. The way we pressed, the way we turned our defensive actions into transition moments and quality chances, the way we built from the back.

Diego Luna delivered a goal and two assists as RSL topped San Diego FC , 4-2 at home , to win their second straight match and extend their unbeaten streak to six.

Luna improved to 2g/3a in just his second start this season, after recovering from a knee injury. He's scored in both starts.

Solans added a brace in the 37th minute, with Luna getting another helper on DP striker Morgan Guilavogui 's first career goal for Salt Lake.

Luna was the catalyst of that dominant first half, opening the score in the fifth minute before assisting on Sergi Solans 's header one minute later.

Moon Man made the most of the moment pic.twitter.com/e3mZK4dvNz

World Cup push

Luna looks to be hitting his stride at the perfect time, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than two months away.

A breakout player for the US men's national team last year, the two-time MLS All-Star is looking to crack Mauricio Pochettino's final squad for this summer's tournament on home soil.

Pochettino has been publicly supportive of Luna, most famously praising the playmaker's "big balls" after a January 2025 friendly win over Costa Rica.

Luna's hard-nosed, gritty style appears to be the norm among his Real Salt Lake teammates.

"There's no shortcuts in this sport, there's no shortcuts in life. The graft you put forth is the reward you receive in the end," said Mastroeni.