Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes reach US Open Cup quarterfinals

San Jose Earthquakes 4, Minnesota United FC 2

Amid a historic start to the MLS campaign, San Jose kept momentum going in USOC play with a back-and-forth 4-2 win over visiting Minnesota United .

Despite losing marquee offseason signing Timo Werner to injury in the 34th minute, the Quakes took a 1-0 lead into halftime courtesy of Beau Leroux 's quick feet and finish.

The Loons briefly flipped the script after halftime, scoring two goals within four minutes. But a deflection helped the Quakes equalize, Leroux notched his brace for the eventual game-winner, and Niko Tsakiris put the cherry on top with an unselfish assist from Ousseni Bouda to secure advancement.