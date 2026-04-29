Match Reaction

Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes reach US Open Cup quarterfinals

26-USOC-SJ_Leroux

Justin Ruderman

Atlanta United and the San Jose Earthquakes beat MLS opponents on Tuesday evening to advance to the 2026 US Open Cup quarterfinals.

Nine more MLS sides conclude Round-of-16 action Wednesday night in the historic tournament that awards a 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Charlotte FC 0, Atlanta United 2

Alexey Miranchuk led Atlanta to a 2-0 victory over southern rivals Charlotte FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. 

The Russian international opened the scoring with a looping curler from just inside the box, then homegrown midfielder Cooper Sanchez sealed the victory with his first career goal for Atlanta.

Goals

  • 22' - ATL - Alexey Miranchuk | WATCH
  • 71' - ATL - Cooper Sanchez | WATCH

Lineups

San Jose Earthquakes 4, Minnesota United FC 2

Amid a historic start to the MLS campaign, San Jose kept momentum going in USOC play with a back-and-forth 4-2 win over visiting Minnesota United.

Despite losing marquee offseason signing Timo Werner to injury in the 34th minute, the Quakes took a 1-0 lead into halftime courtesy of Beau Leroux's quick feet and finish.

The Loons briefly flipped the script after halftime, scoring two goals within four minutes. But a deflection helped the Quakes equalize, Leroux notched his brace for the eventual game-winner, and Niko Tsakiris put the cherry on top with an unselfish assist from Ousseni Bouda to secure advancement.

Goals

  • 15' - SJ - Beau Leroux | WATCH
  • 59' - MIN - Ronaldo Vieira (OG) | WATCH
  • 63' - MIN - Tomás Chancalay | WATCH
  • 68' - SJ - Devin Padelford (OG) | WATCH
  • 73' - SJ - Beau Leroux | WATCH
  • 75' - SJ - Niko Tsakiris | WATCH

Lineups

Justin Ruderman -
@JustinRuderman_

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video