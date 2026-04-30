Six more MLS teams reach US Open Cup quarterfinals

Six more MLS teams booked their spot in the US Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.
New York City FC, Columbus Crew, Orlando City, St. Louis CITY SC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Colorado Rapids join Tuesday winners Atlanta United and the San Jose Earthquakes in the next round of the historic tournament that awards a 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
Red Bull New York 1, New York City FC 3
Maxi Moralez had a hat trick of assists to help lift NYCFC over Red Bull New York, 3-1, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
It was the first time the Cityzens defeated their Hudson River Derby rivals in a knockout competition, and they have a club legend to thank for it.
Moralez served up a trio of corner kicks that Kai Trewin, Raul Gustavo and Thiago Martins headed home. Red-hot Julian Hall scored the lone RBNY goal early in the first half.
Goals
Columbus Crew 4, One Knoxville SC 1
Hugo Picard struck for a brace to help lead the Columbus Crew to a 4-1 win over USL League One side One Knoxville SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
Picard, who also scored twice in a 3-0 win over the Richmond Kickers in the previous round, put the Crew in front, 2-1 at the break.
Dániel Gazdag and Chase Adams scored five minutes apart in the second half to seal the win.
Goals
New England Revolution 3, Orlando City 4
A stoppage-time goal by Zakaria Taifi secured a come-from-behind 4-3 win for Orlando City over Eastern Conference foe New England Revolution at Centreville Bank Stadium.
Trailing 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining, Justin Ellis leveled for the visitors before Taifi, a second-half sub, crashed the net to connect with a Tyrese Spicer cross to score the dramatic winner.
The Lions rallied from a goal down three times to book their spot in the quarterfinals.
Goals
Chicago Fire FC 1, St. Louis CITY SC 2
Goals by Tomas Totland and Eduard Löwen inside the final 20 minutes of the second half helped lift St. Louis CITY SC to a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC at SeatGeek Stadium.
Totland canceled out Anton Salétros' opening goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute with the 71st-minute equalizer and then Löwen scored the emotional winner from the back post eight minutes later.
The German took a leave of absence from the team earlier this season after the death of his wife following her battle with cancer.
Goals
Houston Dynamo FC 2, Louisville City FC 1
Moments away from a Round-of-16 exit, Houston Dynamo FC rallied to level one minute from full time before an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC at Shell Energy Stadium.
Ray Serrano opened the scoring for the USL Championship Side in the 67th minute, but then Erik Sviatchenko leveled on a diving header inside the six-yard box.
Ezequiel Ponce then won the game in the 101st minute, turning from just inside the 18-yard box to fire home a low strike.
Goals
Colorado Rapids 2 (7), Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2 (6)
The Colorado derby went to the Colorado Rapids, who needed a penalty-kick shootout to oust USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
The Rapids thought they had the extra-time winner on a 114th-minute goal by Georgi Minoungou, but that was canceled out by Khori Bennett's penalty in the final seconds of extra-time, and the game would be decided on penalties.
After Nico Hansen made his second save in the shootout, Keegan Rosenberry buried the decisive spot kick to secure the Rapids' spot in the quarterfinals.
Goals