Six more MLS teams reach US Open Cup quarterfinals

Colorado Rapids 2 (7), Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2 (6)

The Colorado derby went to the Colorado Rapids, who needed a penalty-kick shootout to oust USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids thought they had the extra-time winner on a 114th-minute goal by Georgi Minoungou, but that was canceled out by Khori Bennett's penalty in the final seconds of extra-time, and the game would be decided on penalties.