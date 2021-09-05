Dest vs. Fonzie: The matchup USA-Canada will hinge on?

One of the many young talents playing his first career qualifier in Thursday’s 0-0 draw at El Salvador, the FC Barcelona fullback got a swift, bracing immersion in the Concacaf experience. Dest was cheered by Salvadoran supporters – who were surely appreciative of both his skills and his iconic club address – as he took the pitch at Estadio Cuscatlan, but encountered no such respect when the opening whistle blew.

Playing out of position on the left corner and looking out of sorts in the loud, hectic environment, the Dutch-American turned the ball over several times and was given a torrid time by the quickness and twinkle-toed dribbling of El Salvador’s Jairo Henriquez in particular. Though Dest battled bravely, it was a far cry from his best moments on the hallowed ground of the Camp Nou and he would make way for Antonee Robinson in the 64th minute, capping what coach Gregg Berhalter called “a learning experience” postgame.

“As a young player that plays in Barcelona now, they don't get too many environments like that with those clubs, so for him, it's just about learning,” said Berhalter. “We have a lot of confidence in Sergiño. He's a top player, and it's just the learning curve to now perform in World Cup qualifiers.”

The ante will be upped considerably at Nissan Stadium Sunday (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, TUDN) when the USMNT welcome Canada, who are spearheaded by jet-heeled wide men Alphonso Davies, the former Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown, and New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan, in need of a victory on home soil. Dest’s technique and swagger are unsurpassed on this US squad, but El Salvador showed he can be beaten, particularly 1-v-1 and in the open spaces of quick transitions, leaving the coaching staff with some knotty tactical decisions to make.