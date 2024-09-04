DeJuan Jones goes super-sub for Columbus Crew | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Look no further than the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 30, which the US international fullback provided Saturday at Lower.com Field.

Coming off the bench with the score level at 2-2 in the 90th minute, Jones turned the game on its head by poking Alex Matan's cross past goalkeeper New York City FC goalkeeper Luis Barraza and igniting wild celebrations. Fellow substitute Jacen Russell-Rowe then iced the 4-2 victory, as the defending MLS Cup champions kept their Supporters' Shield chances intact.

"When you're coming in, it's all about the impact you can make. When you start, you know you have to get into the game and things like that," Jones said of his super-sub performance.

"But when you're coming in, it's like, ‘Okay, what's the objective? Is it to score a goal? Is it to play lockdown defense?’ And today it was to score a goal and help the team get the goal."

Jones now has two clutch moments for Columbus, with both coincidentally arriving against New York City FC.

In the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, Jones scored the decisive penalty in a 4-3 PK shootout victory that eliminated their Eastern Conference rival. Columbus then lifted the trophy over LAFC.