Dejan Joveljić makes St. Louis CITY pay | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Dejan Joveljić keeps giving St. Louis CITY SC nightmares.
Sporting Kansas City's star striker delivered a 2-2 comeback draw at St. Louis on Wednesday evening, powerfully heading home a 77th-minute equalizer that silenced the Energizer Park crowd and ignited Rivalry Week.
Joveljic's goal marked his third in two games against St. Louis, after netting a brace in last month's 2-0 win over Sporting KC's biggest rival.
To boot, his latest heroic moment has earned Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 13.
This emerging trend isn't lost on the 25-year-old Serbian international, who joined SKC via a blockbuster trade with LA Galaxy in February worth $4 million.
"It looks like I like these derby games. Can we play them maybe every week? That would be awesome," said Joveljić, an MLS Cup 2024 champion who has a team-leading six goals this season.
"A bad start, but in the end we showed that we can come back and I'm happy because I scored and we bounced back. It’s huge and a good one point."
Thanks to Joveljić's towering header, Sporting KC are 3W-3L-1D since interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin took over from longtime manager Peter Vermes six weeks ago.
They're just five points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, and will hope to keep climbing on Saturday when visiting expansion side San Diego FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Tonight was one of those moments where courage and bravery and the winning mentality really shone through," said Zavagnin.
"That's probably the story of the night because I don't think we necessarily deserved to be down 2-0. But we were and we can't control that. We can't control the result. But we can control our attitude. And the way the guys persevered throughout the game was probably what the storyline is all about."