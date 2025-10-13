Decision Day 2025 Guide: Everything to know, questions answered

The regular season concludes on Saturday, with Decision Day's 15 matches determining Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs places and seeding.

When are the games? What are the biggest storylines to follow? Who's in the playoff picture?

Note: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, the lone inter-conference matchup, will occur at 6 pm ET.

All Decision Day matches can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV . Matches will take place during two windows:

1. Who wins the West?

Vancouver Whitecaps FC lead the West with 63 points, knowing a win or a draw on Decision Day will secure the No. 1 seed. San Diego FC (60 points) can leapfrog them with a win, potentially adding another flourish to their historic expansion season.

2. Home-field in the East

Charlotte FC, New York City FC and Nashville SC are all vying for the East No. 4 seed – a spot that gives them home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Charlotte are the current No. 4 seed, but are only ahead of NYCFC on the first tiebreaker (most wins; tied on 56 points).

3. Who gets the Wild Card spots?

In the West, FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake enter Decision Day in the Wild Card spots. However, the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes could jump above the line if results fall their way.

In the East, Chicago Fire FC and the Columbus Crew enter Decision Day in the Wild Card spots. They could qualify directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series, should they win and other results fall their way. Similarly, Orlando City and Nashville could drop into the Wild Card match.

4. What seeds do LAFC & Inter Miami get?

With big-name stars, LAFC and Inter Miami are always in the spotlight.

LAFC could finish anywhere from No. 2-4 in the West, giving Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga extra motivation for their visit to Colorado. Before the October international break, they combined to score each of LAFC’s last 18 goals.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are vying for the East No. 2 seed with FC Cincinnati. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and he could become the league's first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

5. Golden Boot race

Messi enters with a league-best 26 goals, boosted by a league-record nine multi-goal games this season.

He is trailed by Bouanga (24 goals) and Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge (23 goals).