Essentials

Tiebreakers for 2025 MLS regular season standings

DD-TieBreaker

MLSsoccer staff

When Decision Day unfolds Saturday (Oct. 18), all eyes are on the standings as teams jockey for seeding across the Eastern and Western Conferences.

If clubs are tied on points after the 34-match regular season, the following tiebreakers are implemented to determine 1) seeding and 2) qualification for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

TIEBREAKING PROCEDURES

  1. Total number of wins
  2. Goal Differential (GD)
  3. Goals For (GF)
  4. Fewest Disciplinary Points* per match
  5. Away Goals Differential
  6. Away Goals For
  7. Home Goals Differential
  8. Home Goals For
  9. Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

After a winner of the MLS regular-season tiebreaker is determined, any clubs that remain tied from the first round of tiebreakers shall go through a second round of the MLS regular-season tiebreaker procedures in order to determine team standings.

The MLS regular-season tiebreaker protocol will continue until the final team standings have been determined.

DISCIPLINARY POINTS

  • Foul - 1 Point
  • Technical Staff Warnings - 2 Points
  • Yellow Card - 3 Points
  • Second Yellow Card - 7 Points
  • Straight Red Card - 7 Points

When an individual receives a second yellow card, the club will receive a maximum of seven points total.

A club can only receive a maximum of seven points for any individual incident.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video
Bracket Challenge is back for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs!

Bracket Challenge is back for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs!

Think you can predict the path to MLS Cup? Game opens on October 18 after matches wrap Decision Day. Sign up now so you don’t miss your shot to lock in your picks and prove you’ve got the best bracket.