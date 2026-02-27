Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: MLS matchups, schedule for Round of 16

Nine MLS clubs will compete in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Inter Miami CF (MLS Cup 2025 winners) and Seattle Sounders FC (Leagues Cup 2025 winners) enter after receiving Round One byes.
FC Cincinnati, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC advanced after defeating Round One opponents.
Teams that progress past the Round of 16 compete in the quarterfinals in April. The CCC final awaits on May 30.
Opponent: Tigres UNAL (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 12 at 8 pm ET - TQL Stadium
- Leg 2: March 19 at 9 pm ET - Estadio Universitario
FC Cincinnati posted the most lopsided result of Round One with their 13-0 aggregate triumph over Dominican side O&M FC. Cincy earned a 4-0 road result in Leg 1, then erupted for a 9-0 victory at TQL Stadium.
Winner faces: Seattle Sounders FC or Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Opponent: Mount Pleasant (Jamaica)
- Leg 1: March 11 at 9:30 pm ET - Dignity Health Sports Park
- Leg 2: March 19 at 7 pm ET - National Stadium
LA advanced past Panama's San Miguelito via the away-goals tiebreaker after drawing 1-1 across two legs.
Ghanaian international winger Joseph Paintsil scored LA's lone goal of the series in Panama during Leg 1.
Winner faces: San Diego FC or Toluca FC (Mexico)
Opponent: Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
- Leg 1: March 10 at 11 pm ET - BMO Stadium
- Leg 2: March 17 at 9 pm ET - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto
A 7-1 aggregate victory made for smooth sailing for LAFC over Honduran outfit Real España.
The Black & Gold did most of the damage in Leg 1, securing a 6-1 result behind the superstar duo of Denis Bouanga (hat trick) and Son Heung-Min (1g/3a).
Nkosi Tafari's goal in Leg 2 helped LAFC seal the deal with a 1-0 win.
Winner faces: CF Monterrey (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico)
Opponent: Nashville SC
- Leg 1: March 11 at 7:30 pm ET - GEODIS Park
- Leg 2: March 18 at 7 pm ET - Inter Miami CF Stadium
Inter Miami earned a Round One bye after winning their first-ever MLS Cup title in 2025, led by back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi.
They've loaded up for this continental tournament, adding reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and DP forward Germán Berterame in the offseason.
Winner faces: Club América (Mexico) or Philadelphia Union
Opponent: Inter Miami CF
- Leg 1: March 11 at 7:30 pm ET - GEODIS Park
- Leg 2: March 18 at 7 pm ET - Inter Miami CF Stadium
Nashville cruised to a 7-0 aggregate victory over Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa, setting up a rematch of the Leagues Cup 2023 final in the Round of 16.
Woobens Pacius scored twice in Round One for the 2025 US Open Cup champions.
Winner faces: Club América (Mexico) or Philadelphia Union
Opponent: Club América (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 10 at 7 pm ET - Subaru Park
- Leg 2: March 18 at 9 pm ET - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
The Union punched their Round of 16 ticket with a resounding 12-0 aggregate triumph over Trinidad & Tobago's Defence Force FC.
Bruno Damiani struck for a brace in Leg 1, before homegrown phenom Cavan Sullivan delivered a historic 2g/2a performance in Leg 2's rout.
Winner faces: Inter Miami CF or Nashville SC
Opponent: Toluca FC (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 11 at 11:30 pm ET - Snapdragon Stadium
- Leg 2: March 18 at 11 pm ET - Estadio Nemesio Díez
San Diego marked their Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM in Round One.
They'll have a chance to eliminate a second straight Mexican club in their Round of 16 matchup against reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca.
Winner faces: LA Galaxy or Mount Pleasant (Jamaica)
Opponent: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Leg 1: March 12 at 10 pm ET - BC Place
- Leg 2: March 18 at 11 pm ET - ONE Spokane Stadium
Seattle earned a Round One bye courtesy of last year's Leagues Cup 2025 title, in which they defeated Inter Miami, 3-0, in the tournament final.
The Rave Green are the only MLS club to win the modern iteration of CCC, a feat they accomplished in 2022. That success booked their place at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Winner faces: FC Cincinnati or Tigres UNAL (Mexico)
Opponent: Seattle Sounders FC
- Leg 1: March 12 at 10 pm ET - BC Place
- Leg 2: March 18 at 11 pm ET - ONE Spokane Stadium
The Whitecaps were given a scare by Costa Rica's CS Cartaginés, but advanced 2-0 on aggregate via second-half goals from Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter in Leg 2 at BC Place.
Head coach Jesper Sørensen's side made a run to last year's CCC final before falling to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul.
Winner faces: FC Cincinnati or Tigres UNAL (Mexico)